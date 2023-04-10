Listen to this article

You won’t be able to miss the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at this year’s Indy 500 race. The automaker has built 50 festival cars for the event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will be used for promotional purposes leading up to the Great American Race.

Like previous examples, the Camaro SS convertible festival cars roll off Chevy’s assembly line with a unique option code. Under the hood is the automaker’s standard naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine, which produces 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. Twenty-inch aluminum wheels hide the front and rear Brembo performance brakes. Occupants can lower the power-folding convertible roof at speeds up to 30 mph.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition Teasers

4 Photos

Each Camaro SS Festival Car wears the model’s Sharkskin Metallic paint, which Chevy accents with unique graphics commemorating the 107th Indianapolis 500. The automaker finished the cabin with Ash Gray leather.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, 2023. There will be fewer and fewer chances to see the Camaro at the iconic motorsport event as Chevrolet has announced the current-generation Camaro will discontinue production at the end of the 2024 model. While nothing is set to replace it once it’s gone, Chevrolet said it’s not the end of the Camaro name, but we have zero details.

Chevrolet will conclude Camaro production with a Collector’s Edition variant, but that won’t debut until later. The 2024 models will become available later this year. If you want one of the 50 Indy 500 Festival Cars, Chevrolet spokesperson Kevin Kelly told Automotive News that the cars would head to public sale after the race.

The Chevrolet Camaro has paced the famous race nine times since the 1960s. It last served as the official pace car in 2016, with five of those happening with the most recent fifth- and sixth-generation models. Chevrolet hasn’t been absent in those intervening years, as the Corvette has taken over and has paced it since 2016, with the new Corvette Z06 leading the 106th running in 2022.