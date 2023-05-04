School buses are popular vehicles for RV conversions but are quite large. Shuttle buses are a nice alternative for those looking for something smaller, and a new Tiny Home Tours video demonstrates that you don’t have to skimp on style in the smaller vehicle.

Mike and his dog Bailey have turned a 2000 Ford into their mobile home. Mike and his friend Steve took about seven months to build the camper, which wasn’t Mike’s first. He learned what he liked and needed in a previous bus build, carefully designing his new home.

It might be small, but it packs in all the necessities on needs for life on the road. One side of the bus features the kitchen, which includes a long counter, a three-burner cooktop, a stove, and a sink. A skylight above the kitchen adds a lot of natural light, which is important to Mike. A slide-out fridge and freezer are hiding in the custom cabinets.

Across from the cooking area is a two-seat dinette that converts into a couch and a twin bed. There’s a TV and a computer workstation, with storage under the dinette seats, which is a sparse commodity in the tiny space.

There’s a small closet toward the back of the bus just before the bedroom, and it sits across from the shower. At the far back is the bedroom, which houses a queen-size bed. The neatest feature is the side bay doors that open at the foot of the bed, providing stunning views of Mike’s surroundings. Underneath the bed is ample storage that’s also accessible from the outside.

The bus even has a rooftop deck, which does limit the amount of solar panels. Mike even installed an outdoor workbench and counter so he could cook outside.

Mike bought the Ford E-450 partly because of its 7.3-liter Powerstroke diesel engine. He bought the bus with about 90,000 miles on the odometer. Additional storage cubbies above the cab are at the front of the bus, with a custom cabinet on the floor for various odds and ends.