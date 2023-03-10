Listen to this article

People of all ages are taking to the road. They are converting vans, buses, box trucks, and anything else with wheels into homes. One young couple took an old 1997 Ford E-350 Econoline shuttle bus and gave it new life, crafting a beautiful mobile home for their growing family.

The couch across from the kitchen will soon serve a second purpose as the two are expecting their first child. Underneath it at the moment is extra storage, a hot commodity in any mobile home, but it’ll soon transform into the temporary crib for their newborn.

The full-size bed is at the back, which lifts up to access a large storage area underneath. At the foot of it is a wall of cubbies that serve as the couple’s closet. The bathroom is located at the front of the bus, featuring a small stand-in shower with a rainfall head and a composting toilet.

The kitchen has a long concrete counter with a deep-basin sink, which the couple bought before even buying the shuttle bus. Underneath it has ample storage for utensils, cooking equipment, food, and more, with a large slide-out fridge also tucked away. The two rescued an old, four-burner stove from another camper, which sits above a heavy-duty storage drawer.

The couple’s entertainment source is an overhead projector located above the bed that connects to a laptop. The back of a banner advertising college financial aid serves as the screen, which rolls away when not in use. The bus is equipped with propane and 1,500 watts of solar panels. The Ford has a 55-gallon fresh water tank and a six-gallon gray water one underneath the sink.

The two will soon add a third to the space, bringing about many new challenges and experiences. We’ve seen families big and small downsize into converted buses or vans, so it’s possible. The couple has a beautiful start to the grand adventure called life, even if it’ll soon be more cramped inside the camper.