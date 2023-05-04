May 4 is widely known as Star Wars Day (May the fourth be with you), and we've seen a few automaker nods to the famous sci-fi franchise shared on social media. They've all been in good fun, though Ram goes a step further by previewing something coming on May 10.

The truck brand shared a short, abstract teaser video across its social media platforms depicting a swirling storm. Through wind noise, we briefly hear the sound of an engine, accompanied by faint headlights emerging from the clouds. Being a teaser, the video cuts off before we see or hear anything further, simply promising a new force is landing with a date of May 10, 2023 – hence the timing of the announcement falling on Star Wars Day.

We've heard nothing in the rumor mill about a special announcement prior to this, and we wouldn't blame anyone for thinking this might have something to do with the recent rumors of a small Ram truck joining the lineup. Dealers have reportedly been shown a truck, and we know a Ram 1200 is being developed for South America with help from the US. There have also been numerous prototypes caught on camera, and with other major automakers offering smaller trucks, there's certainly a case to be made for a small Ram returning to North America.

However, we suspect there's a dual meaning to force in this instance. A new-vehicle announcement usually comes with considerable pomp and circumstance ahead of time, not a Star Wars-themed teaser a few days before launch. It's quite possible Ram is ready to announce a 2024 model-year full-size truck with the twin-turbocharged I6 engine currently used by Jeep. And if you recall, it's called Hurricane.

With that in mind, we see some not-so-subtle clues in this teaser that point to such a conclusion. Obviously there's force, a nod to hurricane-force winds and we certainly hear plenty of wind noise in the video. Speaking of noise, that engine sound briefly heard gives us strong six-cylinder vibes. And then there's the wording of the teaser, saying a new force is landing. That could be another meteorological reference to a hurricane making landfall.

If it is a new engine announcement, here's a refresher on what to expect. Displacing 3.0 liters, the twin-turbocharged Hurricane I6 makes up to 510 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. By comparison, the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 in the Ram 1500 makes 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of twist. Of course, there's no guarantee the I6 will port over to Ram with the same output.

We will know for sure in just a few days. Expect a full announcement from Ram on May 10.