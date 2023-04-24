The Chevrolet Corvette is famous for offering a lot of performance for its price. The high-powered Z06 is no different, even if it starts at just over $100,000, and it can keep up with far pricier models. A new video from Savagegeese pits it against the formidable Porsche 911 GT3 to see which is the better sports car.

The two competed in a track test (28:50 in the video above) to determine which is the quickest. The Corvette Z06 uses the LT6 V8. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter engine makes 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The Porsche 911 GT3 also packs a naturally aspirated engine with two fewer cylinders. The flat-six makes 502 hp and 346 lb-ft, considerably less than the Corvette.

The Chevy completed its quickest lap in 1 minute and 27.240 seconds. It just barely beat the Porsche, with the 911 needing 1 minute and 27.320 seconds to run the circuit. That’s a negligible difference between the two.

The test attempted to keep the driving conditions the same between the two, with the pair using the same type of tire. However, running the test on a different day with different air temperatures and other parameters could lead to different results and times.

The data revealed that while the Z06 was quicker around the track than the Porsche, they excelled in different portions of the race. The 911 GT3 was quicker through the curves, but the Corvette accelerated more quickly on the straights, negating the 911’s slight advantage.

Pro racing driver Britt Casey Jr piloted the pair around the Autobahn Country Club race track and noted that the Porsche felt nimbler around the circuit than the Corvette, which is visible in the video. Casey’s steering inputs look much smoother in the Porsche, with the Corvette’s steering system being rapid and precise.

It’s easy to distill these cars down to their lap times, but as the video mentions, many owners will spend most of their time driving on public roads. Creature comforts matter in day-to-day life, and the Corvette is that car compared with the harsher 911 GT3.