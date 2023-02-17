Listen to this article

The Volkswagen T-Cross is among the most popular subcompact models in Europe but the competition in the segment is fierce. The crossover was introduced back in 2018 and it is starting to show early signs of aging, which means the time is right for a mid-cycle refresh. We have the very first spy photos showing a mildly camouflaged prototype testing with a clever disguise making it look like the current model. However, there are changes worth talking about.

If you take a closer look a the front fascia, you will see those round headlights in the bumper are actually fake units possibly hiding changes to the bumper itself. We don’t know whether those funky lights will be redesigned or will disappear with the facelift, though. The lower grille in the bumper also looks new and slightly bigger than the pre-facelift model.

There are even more changes at the back. Black tape covers sections of the taillights and the LED strip that connects them, hinting at possible new internal graphics. The bumper also wears some camouflage tape and obviously, there is something going on underneath. These are surely not all the tweaks coming with the facelift but this is what we can see at this early development stage.

When the T-Cross was originally launched, it went on sale with an available 1.6-liter TDI diesel engine, though the compression ignition mill was later discontinued in most European markets. We see no chance of the TDI unit returning, which means there will be only TSI engines on the Old continent.

The crossover is currently sold with 1.0- and 1.5-liter turbocharged gas units and 5- and 6-speed manual gearboxes, as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. We don’t expect these powertrain options to change much with the facelift, though some sort of electrification is possible.

Sales of the T-Cross around the globe are going strong. More than 200,000 units were delivered last year and with the coming refresh, Volkswagen is hoping to keep the crossover in demand for at least three or four more years. That said, we don’t expect the T-Cross facelift to debut before the end of this year or probably even early 2024.