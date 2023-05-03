How do you define a good vehicle? There are many different criteria that evaluate the qualities of cars – from their performance when new to their affordability and price-to-quality ratio to their longevity. In an unstable economical environment, the latter is perhaps among the most important factors when buying a new or used vehicle. And a new study reveals which are the 15 longest-lasting vehicles in the United States.

The study comes from iSeeCars and covers over 260 million cars sold in the country between 2012 and 2022. It tries to determine which cars were most likely to survive high mileage with trucks from Ford and Toyota dominating the list. The threshold defined by iSeeCars for a long-lasting vehicle is 250,000+ miles.

The Ford F-350 Super Duty ranks as the vehicle that is the most durable with a 49.1-percent chance of reaching 250,000 miles or more. It is followed by three Toyota products – the Land Cruiser, Tundra, and Sequoia, all scoring very similar results. The fifth place is taken by the slightly smaller F-250 Super Duty, which has a 43.6-percent chance of surviving 250,000 or more miles. See the Top 15 longest-lasting vehicles according to iSeeCars’ study in the table below.

Cars most likely to last 250,000+ miles Rank Model % chance of lasting 250,000+ miles Compared to average 1 Ford F-350 Super Duty 49.1% 4.2x 2 Toyota Land Cruiser 47.9% 4.1x 3 Toyota Tundra 47.9% 4.1x 4 Toyota Sequoia 47.1% 4.0x 5 Ford F-250 Super Duty 43.6% 3.7x 6 Honda Pilot 42.7% 3.6x 7 Toyota Tacoma 41.7% 3.5x 8 GMC Sierra 2500HD 41.3% 3.5x 9 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 41.2% 3.5x 10 Toyota 4Runner 41.0% 3.5x 11 Toyota Avalon 33.1% 2.8x 12 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 31.0% 2.6x 13 Acura MDX 29.2% 2.5x 14 Honda Element 27.8% 2.4x 15 Honda CR-V 27.5% 2.3x

If you are not in the truck and SUV market, there are solid choices in the sedan segment, too. The Toyota Avalon is the highest-ranked sedan with a 33.1-percent chance of reaching more than 250,000 miles, followed by the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry with significantly lower results. The first eight highest-ranked sedans all come from Japanese manufacturers.

Check out the source link below for the full Longest-Lasting Cars by iSeeCars for 2023.