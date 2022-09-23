Listen to this article

If the 473-horsepower (353-kilowatt) BMW M4 with rear-wheel drive and a manual isn't enough for you, there's always the 503-hp (375-kW) M4 Competition with xDrive all-wheel drive. And if that still isn't enough, well, there's the CSL.

With a price tag of over $140,000 and a production run of just 1,000 units, very few people will ever sample the CSL's combination of lighter weight and even more power. Specifically, its twin-turbocharged six-pot cranks out 543 hp (405 kW), and there's 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) of torque from 2,750 to 5,950 rpm. Combined with upgraded suspension components and a 240-pound reduction in mass, it can lap the Nürburgring in 7 minutes 20.2 seconds. It's the fastest series-production BMW to ever lap the Nordschleife.

As this new video from AutoTopNL shows, it also has no problem getting to the Nürburgring with exceptional haste. This clip takes us along for a ride in the hottest M4, including multiple acceleration runs down unrestricted sections of German autobahn. BMW says the M4 CSL is electronically limited to 191 mph, which equates to 307 km/h. This car featured here is still factory stock, but it manages to clock 309 km/h (192 mph) before the driver lifts off the throttle.

And it sure seems like there's more speed on deck before the Bimmer runs out of steam. Acceleration slows above 300 km/h (186 mph), but it remains steady up to the top speed. Provided the limiter doesn't kick in, could the M4 reach 200 mph given enough room to run?

Of course, the M4 CSL wasn't designed to be a straight-line machine. Wielding the aforementioned suspension tweaks along with upgraded aerodynamics, plenty of carbon fiber components, and an interior without a back seat, its best destiny is that of a corner carver. That's further supported by its rear-wheel-drive layout versus all-wheel drive, making it a bit slower than the lower-powered M4 Competition to 60 mph. Still, when the corners give way to straights, the 543-hp punch looks like one hell of a ride.

