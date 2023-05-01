While enthusiasts are waiting for the long-rumored supercar to come to life later this year, bean counters are more excited about the small crossover. Previously referred to as the "Brennero," the B-segment model will go by another name when it will go on sale in 2024. The disclosure was made a while ago by CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato who said a final decision will be taken by June, with an announcement planned for September.

It could revive an old moniker, possibly MiTo, as hinted in the past by the fabled Italian brand. However, Alfa Romeo has made it clear a spiritual successor would be more practical by having rear doors, which makes sense considering the mechanically related Jeep Avenger is a five-door crossover. The sub-Tonale model will also have deep ties with the Dodge Hornet and the upcoming Fiat 500X replacement, the yet-to-be-confirmed 600.

2023 Jeep Avenger

A new rendering from our pals at Motor.es attempts to see into the future of Alfa Romeo's entry-level crossover, a vehicle likely to measure just over four meters to echo the Avenger and its overall length of 4084 millimeters (160.8 inches). For the sake of comparison, the Tonale is 4530 mm (178.3 in) long. The Stellantis brand will not assemble the model at home in Italy as production will take place in Poland at the Tychy plant where the Avenger is made and also where the reborn Fiat 600 is expected to come to life.

The new crossover will go down in history as Alfa's very first EV, but much like with the Avenger, there should also be a hybrid version. It'll ride on the same CMP / eCMP platform as the Peugeot 2008 / E-2008 and Opel Mokka / Mokka-e, just to name a few. The purely electric model will be front-wheel drive although Jeep did show an Avenger concept with AWD from a pair of motors. Whatever the case may be, the Alfa variant should be the sportiest of the lot.