Listen to this article

It's not every day that we get a first look at a completely new model, but that might be the case with this batch of spy photos. Snapped in the snowy north where winter testing is in full swing, we see a camouflaged prototype bearing resemblance to the Fiat 500X. But with that model canceled, this could actually be an all-new Fiat 600.

Rumors of the Fiat 600 returning surfaced late last year, not long after the 500X demise was confirmed. These photos offer support to that rumor, as there are unmistakable Fiat design cues in this test vehicle, starting with its overall shape featuring a short hood, slanted rear hatch, and round lights visible through the wrap. Zooming in on an image of the front reveals body lines for the grille which also resemble Fiat styling.

If that's not enough, a clear image through the driver's window catches a very Fiat-looking dash with a round bezel for a digital instrument cluster. A tablet-style center infotainment screen clearly displays Apple CarPlay. Unfortunately, automaker branding on the steering wheel is covered. But all the other pieces of this prototype puzzle point to it being a four-door Fiat with modest ground clearance. Hence the Fiat 600 connection, but it's still unclear if that will be the actual name for this model.

Our sources believe it rides on the second-generation CMP platform used by numerous small vehicles in the Stellantis wheelhouse, including the new Jeep Avenger that was announced last year. That means internal-combustion power is likely, and that theory is supported by the sizable grille used on this prototype. Look closely at the back, and you'll also see what looks like a muffler nestled behind the rear fascia on the right side. That doesn't rule out pure electric power, however, as the CMP platform can also accommodate EV powertrains.

Gallery: Fiat 600 Spy Photos

21 Photos

With this being our first sighting, a full reveal is likely many months away at the earliest. A safe bet for a possible Fiat 600 debut would be the end of 2023, though it could arrive as soon as late summer or early fall.