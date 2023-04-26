Land Rover is spicing up the Defender for the 2024MY with an Outbound special edition. Powered by P400 gasoline and D300 diesel Ingenium engines, the limited-run model is available only as a 130 with five seats. It gets an assortment of design tweaks, including a Shadow Atlas Matt finish for the bumpers and grille insert while the side vents come in Anthracite. You can pick from 20-inch Gloss Black or 22-inch Shadow Atlas Matt wheels.

The Defender Outbound can be had in Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, or Eiger Grey combined with a choice between Windsor leather or Resist fabric upholstery. The interior comes in Ebony with an Ebony Morzine headliner and a Robustec veneer. Land Rover adds rubber floor mats, a cargo net, and lashing points to secure items.

2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound and Defender 130 V8

36 Photos

In related news, the beefy Defender V8 can be finally had with eight seats. Its supercharged 5.0-liter engine offers 493 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.7 seconds or 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 5.4 seconds. The eight-cylinder model joins the already available six-cylinder Ingenium P400 and D300.

For the Defender 110, buyers can now order the SUV with a new County Exterior Pack that takes after the original Defender County. It gets retro graphics on the side of the vehicle as well as illuminated front treadplates with a County graphic. It rides on 20-inch wheels available in two finishes, including this Gloss White. You can have the new Defender flavor in Fuji White, Santorini Black, or Tasman Blue – each with its own design accents. In China, Land Rover is selling the County Pack for the Defender 90.

The Tata Motors-owned automaker has yet to release US-specific details about these novelties.