Land Rover continues to develop a hotter version of the Defender that might wear the brand's SVX performance badge. This is our closest look yet at the meaner model.

The Defender SVX reportedly uses the V8 model as a starting point and transforms it into an even more rugged model. In front, there appear to be larger openings in the fascia for directing more air to the more powerful engine. These pictures show a skid plate beneath the nose.

Gallery: Land Rover Defender SVX Spy Photos

15 Photos

It appears that the fender flares are a bit wider than on the standard Defender V8. This SUV rides on BFGoodrich Trail Terrain T/A tires. The ride height also seems to be higher than the existing model.

The rear largely looks similar to the existing Defender V8. There are still four exhaust pipes coming out of the back, but the tips have a different, sharper design.

According to an earlier rumor, the Defender SVX might use a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, rather than the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 in the Defender V8. The existing powerplant has 518 horsepower (386 kilowatts) and 461 pound-feet (625 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the latest version of the German mill in the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition has 617 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). The output could be different for this application, though.

We know nothing about the Defender SVX's price, but given its position in the lineup, we'd expect the model to cost more than the V8. The 2022 Defender 90 V8 starts at $98,550 after the destination fee, and the four-door 110 variant takes the figure to $101,750.

Land Rover recently added a third shift to its factory in Slovakia where the company builds the Defender to keep up with high demand. Around a quarter of Jaguar Land Rover's roughly 214,000 outstanding orders are for this family of vehicles.