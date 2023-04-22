Porsche Motorsport has unveiled the latest iteration of the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, equipped with the new Evo-kit to further enhance its performance on the track. Designed primarily for GT2 racing series, track days, and Clubsport events, the new configuration prioritizes aerodynamic efficiency and consistent performance over long distances.

The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo-kit builds upon the high-performance 991-generation 911 GT2 RS sports car powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine but includes extensively optimized aerodynamics, redesigned 18-inch wheels, modified shock absorbers, and improved safety features.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo-Kit

7 Photos

According to Michael Dreiser, Director of Sales Porsche Motorsport, the company wants to give its customers the means to continue competing at the top of the GT2 sector with the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo-kit.

The new configuration has extensively revised aerodynamics with a redesigned front splitter and higher Gurney flap on the rear wing to improve the aerodynamic balance. The front section has a new apron, modified air intakes for brake cooling, and a centrally-mounted radiator, while the front lid has been adapted to provide appropriate ventilation. The new shock absorber setup reduces tire wear during races, leading to consistently fast lap times.

The new Evo-kit also features broadened front and rear fenders to create more space for wider rims, which have now grown from 10.5 to 12 inches on the front axle and from 12.5 to 13 inches at the rear. The newly designed side sills create a visually harmonious flow between the wheels. Additionally, larger air outlets in the rear apron offer more efficient ventilation of the rear brakes and engine compartment, reducing the thermal load on components, particularly in high-temperature events.

The latest configuration stage will debut this weekend as part of the European Fanatec GT2 series in Monza, Italy, with six race weekends, each with two races run over approximately 50 minutes. The new rain lights comply with the requirements of the FIA, and an SRO package includes a quick-fill fuel system and reinforced side impact padding.