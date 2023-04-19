Some six months ago, Toyota launched the FJ Cruiser Final Edition in the Middle East signaling the off-roader could finally be discontinued soon. It turns out, our assumption at the time was correct as the automaker has now officially confirmed the retro-styled SUV is no longer on the assembly lines following a 17-year production run.

Cars.co.za recently noticed the FJ Cruiser isn’t available in South Africa, another market where the model was sold until recently. The publication contacted the local Toyota division, which confirmed the “global discontinuation of the FJ Cruiser product line as of December 2022.” Apparently, this move “isn’t just limited to South Africa” but also covers all international markets.

The FJ Cruiser was retired from the US market in late 2017 but it continued its life in other regions around the world. It was put together by Toyota subsidiary Hino Motors at the Hamura factory in Japan and shipped to the Middle East, South Africa, and the Philippines. In the Middle East, the body-on-frame SUV carried the equivalent starting price of $41,000 but you can no longer order one now.

For the vehicle’s final model year in existence, Toyota launched the FJ Cruiser Final Edition, which had the same specifications as the equivalent model sold in the US and Japan in 2017. In early October last year, it was announced the last 1,000 units of the SUV got single-tone beige exterior and interior trims, several blacked-out elements on the outside, and a unique numbered badge to highlight its exclusivity.

Before its discontinuation, the FJ Cruiser was only available with a just single engine option. That was Toyota’s immortal 4.0-liter V6 gas engine, good for around 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque. That power reached all four wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission for a 0-62 miles per hour sprint in around 7.6 seconds. Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Crawl Control, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and an electronically controlled locking rear differential were offered as standard.