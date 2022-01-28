$81,500 – that's how much money someone paid for a 63-mile 2014 FJ Cruiser at the end of last year on Bring A Trailer. The retro-flavored SUV's popularity has risen in recent years after Toyota retired the model from the United States in late 2017 with the Final Edition. However, and this will come as a surprise to some people, the model is still very much alive and kicking.

This video uploaded a few days ago on YouTube might be a bit old, but a press release issued by Toyota earlier this week confirms the FJ Cruiser is still in production. The company has been sending e-mails about production adjustments in Japan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the semiconductor shortages. Assembly of the off-roader will be on a hiatus for a few days, but generally speaking, Toyota still makes it.

Introduced way back in 2006, the FJ Cruiser is being put together by Toyota subsidiary Hino Motors at the Hamura factory in Japan from where the model is exported to various countries. It's currently out of commission until Tuesday, February 1st when assembly will resume unless further adjustments will be made to the production plan.

We did a bit of digging and discovered the body-on-frame truck appears on Toyota's website for the Middle East where it carries the equivalent starting price of $41,000. The FJ Cruiser is also available in South Africa from a little over $48,000 and in the Philippines from $41,500. These are only three examples, so please let us know if it's still on sale in your country.

While the 16-year-old FJ Cruiser is sticking around for the time being, Toyota might have given us a glimpse of a spiritual successor with an electric powertrain. Previewing its EV product roadmap in December, one of the 15 new cars that made an appearance on camera was a blue, relatively small SUV dubbed "Compact Cruiser EV" that looked a lot like the loveable box on wheels.

It’s unclear when a production version will follow, although we're not expecting to see it in showrooms in the next couple of years.