After introducing a facelift for the regular Elantra in February, Hyundai is presenting the updated N version at Auto Shanghai 2023 in China. The official images depict the Avante, which is the name used at home in South Korea for the small-ish sedan. However, as with the standard model, the global N variant should look virtually the same. It carries over the styling tweaks applied to the regular model but with fresh 19-inch wheels and black badging.

Hyundai has redesigned the front bumper with more body-colored surfaces by ditching some of the black accents. The red strip at the bottom now goes up a bit in the center while the grille appears slightly smaller since it's bisected by a plastic piece color-coordinated with the body. As seen on the non-N version, the hotter Elantra has sleeker headlights flanking a new metallic bar that creates a visual connection with the daytime running lights.

2024 Hyundai Avante N (South Korea)

While the front fascia has fewer black accents than before, it's the other way around at the back where the lower section of the bumper is now mostly black. Another change we're able to notice is the red strip since it now extends onto the corners of the bumper. The rear wing appears to be carried over and sits above a dark Hyundai badge on the trunk lid.

Images of the interior have yet to be revealed, but having seen the 2024 Avante, we're not expecting any big changes inside the Elantra N's cabin. Another missing piece of the puzzle is the powertrain as it's unclear whether Hyundai has modified the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. In the pre-facelift model, the four-pot is good for 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque. Transmission choices should remain the same, a six-speed manual and an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

Expect a full debut to take place in the coming weeks. As a refresher, Hyundai has already confirmed there will be a next-generation Elantra N with a gasoline engine but it likely won't be joined by an equivalent i30 N hot hatch.