Hyundai has quietly published the first images of its mildly updated Elantra on its website in South Korea where the compact sedan is sold as the Avante. The styling revisions come quite early in the life cycle considering the seventh generation was unveiled in March 2020 before going on sale later that year. Hyundai has developed a habit of rapidly updating its lineup, and even though the Elantra still feels fresh, it's time for some revisions.

The bulk of the changes is noticeable at the front where the 2024 Avante gets flatter headlights flanking a newly added metallic bar stretching across the entire width of the grille. Speaking of which, Hyundai has decided to split the grille into two by adding a body-colored element in the center. It makes the grille less in your face, and we'd argue that’s for the better. Faux air intakes at the corners of the bumper lend the front fascia a sportier appearance.

2024 Hyundai Avante (South Korea)

There's not much going on at the rear where the Elantra's taillights have been seemingly carried over. We do notice the bumper has a different look with a pseudo diffuser and a wide U-shaped silver element extending from one corner to the other. We're getting the impression there are more glossy black surfaces than before while the red horizontal reflectors appear to be slightly wider.

With this being only a facelift, the side profile has been carried over nearly unchanged, although those two-tone wheels seem to be a new variation of an existing set. In addition, the plastic panel at the C-pillar has a more intricate pattern now while the chrome beltline is slightly thicker at the end. Inside, a new Sage Green theme with eco-friendly material is the only novelty announced thus far.

These are discreet changes applied to a regular trim since it doesn't appear to be an N Line version. According to Hyundai's website in South Korea, this is technically a design preview of the 2024 Avante (aka i30 Sedan in some markets) as we only have these four images for the time being. Additional photos are likely to be published in the coming days when we should learn about the technical specifications.