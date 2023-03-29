Listen to this article

The refreshed 2024 Porsche Cayenne debuts on April 18, but the brand now gives us a great, early glimpse into the overhauled cabin. It looks completely different from the existing design (comparison below).

The revised Cayenne gets a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster with a curved screen, versus the current layout with an analog tachometer in the center. Depending on the vehicle's specifications, the driver can select up to seven display modes. The views include a simplified layout with a focus on essential information. There's also one that has Porsche's traditional five-circle design.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne Facelift Interior

5 Photos

A rectangular, 12.3-inch screen dominates the center of the dashboard. It supports Siri voice commands to operate vehicle functions. Online-connected navigation is a standard feature. When stationary, occupants can stream video on the display.

Underneath the big screen, there's a new control panel for the HVAC system. It has a glass surface over a black panel and features touch recognition with haptic feedback. The system also has some physical control switches. Below them, there's a volume knob.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Interior 2019 Porsche Cayenne Interior

A cooled, inductive charging pad comes standard. There are also two USB-C ports in the front storage compartment, and there are two more on the rear center console.

The revised HVAC control layout and charging pad mean that the gearshift can no longer occupy that location like on the pre-refresh Cayenne. The designers relocate it to a little protrusion to the right of the steering wheel, between the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.

The redesigned steering wheel takes its look from the current 911. There are multifunction controls on the horizontal spokes. The buttons and wheels do things like toggling the instrument cluster layout and the optional head-up display. A stalk for operating the cruise control is on the lower left. A dial for changing drive modes is on the right side.

An optional 10.9-inch screen is available on the passenger side of the dashboard. It gives those occupants control over the navigation system and media. The screen can also stream videos while the Cayenne is on the move, and a filter prevents driver distraction.

The 2024 Cayenne will come standard with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The S trim will get a twin-turbo V8 providing 468 hp and 442 lb-ft. The E-Hybrid PHEV will produce 463 hp and 479 lb-ft. Plus, it'll receive a higher-capacity battery of 25.9 kilowatt-hours, instead of 17.9 kWh currently. A more powerful Turbo S E-Hybrid will come later.