The Middle East is big on SUVs. You'll see a variety of hulking machines there, including ones that are made to conquer sand dunes with ease. One of the most popular nameplates in the Middle East is the Nissan Patrol, with different versions of the Japanese SUV seen on the streets.

But one particular Nissan Patrol stands out among the rest. It's one of the most powerful SUVs existing in the world right now – and it went on a drag race against a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, courtesy of Carwow.

Actually, for this drag race, there are four Nissan Patrols that touched the tarmac. One's a stock unit, powered by a 4.8-liter straight-six that delivers 280 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. The other one's in the form of a pickup truck, which was turbocharged to make 380 hp and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm).

The other two Nissan Patrol SUVs are heavily modified to provide impressive performance. The first one features a twin-turbo kit that boosts the output to 1,200 hp and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of pull. Nissan Patrol Nismo, who?

The second heavily modified Nissan Patrol is built on a Nissan GT-R R35 chassis and features a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine with gigantic turbos. Tuned by F Performance, this SUV develops a massive 3,000 hp and 2,581 lb-ft (3,500 Nm) of torque, claimed to be the fastest SUV in the world according to the Guinness World Records. It is paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

And oh, there's Ferrari SF90 challenger, which features a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that is augmented with three electric motors: two in the front and one in the rear. This hybrid powertrain delivers 1,000 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque – not too shabby but it pales in comparison to the R35/Patrol monster.

When the Italian hybrid supercar is the challenger, you know it's an interesting contest. Can the SF90 beat the tuned Nissan Patrol? Watch the series of drag races above to find out.