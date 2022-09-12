Listen to this article

There are more ways to make a supercar than ever, with electrification adding some much-needed spice to the performance formula. Three electric motors help make the Ferrari SF90 Stradale its most-powerful road-going model ever produced, and Carwow’s latest YouTube video pits it against a worthy challenger – a tuned Nissan GT-R.

The GT-R also produces 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts), getting a major engine overhaul from JM Imports. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 also twists out 848 pounds (1,150 Newton-meters) of torque. The Ferrari also makes 1,000 hp, but it does so by pairing a 4.0-liter V8 engine with three electric motors. The Ferrari is down on torque – 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) – but it’s also lighter, weighing in at 3,483 pounds (1,570 kilograms). The GT-R is heavier at 3,858 lbs (1,750 kg).

The first drag race had the pair getting an even start off the line, but the GT-R put the Ferrari firmly in second place before the two crossed the finish line. The second race wasn’t any different, even with the Ferrari getting a better launch. The GT-R was just quicker, completing the quarter-mile in 9.5 seconds. The Ferrari did it in 9.7 seconds.

The two then competed in a pair of rolling races. This was where the Ferrari shined, likely getting a boost from its electric motors. In both bouts, the Ferrari accelerated more quickly than the GT-R at the start, but the Nissan closed the gap before crossing the finish line in second, just behind the SF90 Stradale. However, the GT-R shined in the third rolling race, which required a bit of prep to win.

The final brake test was a big surprise, with the older, heavier GT-R stopping at a shorter distance. The owner of the tuned Nissan upgraded the brakes to carbon ceramics, allowing it to beat the Ferrari in the final round. The Nissan GT-R and Ferrari SF90 Stradale churn out 1,000 horsepower, but they do it differently. Those differences translate to minuscule differences in the drag race – making for a thrilling watch.