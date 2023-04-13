The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison models arrive as the latest entries in the Bowtie brand's off-road-focused offerings. Both of them go into production this summer, but Chevy isn't yet announcing pricing for them.

Both the standard ZR2 and the Bison version are only available for the 2500 Crew Cab configuration of the Silverado HD. The standard engine is the gas-fuled 6.6-liter V8 that makes 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. Buyers can also get the 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 that produces 470 hp at 2,800 rpm and 975 lb-ft at 1,600 rpm. Both engines hook up to a 10-speed automatic gearbox with four-wheel drive. A rear electronic-locking rear differential is standard, and a button in the cabin lets the driver activate it.

Gallery: 2024 Silverado HD ZR2 And HD ZR2 Bison

26 Photos

The truck rides on Multimatic DSSV dampers. The suspension sits around 1.5 inches higher at the front and rear compared to other Silverado HDs. There are also new steering knuckles and updated upper and lower control arms in front. A unique Off-Road driving mode adjusts elements like the anti-lock brakes, traction control, stability control, throttle response, shift points, and the lock-up for the rear differential.

The table below shows the towing and payload ratings for these pickups.

Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 With 6.6-liter V8 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 With 6.6-liter Turbodiesel V8 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Bison With 6.6-liter V8 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Bison With 6.6-liter Turbodiesel V8 Max Trailering Conventional 16,000 pounds 18,500 pounds 16,000 pounds 18,500 pounds Max Trailering Fifth Wheel Or Gooseneck 18,070 pounds 18,100 pounds 16,900 pounds 15,570 pounds Payload 3,397 pounds 3,193 pounds 3,013 pounds 2,811 pounds

The Silverado HD ZR2 features a unique front grille including a flow-tie emblem and wheel moldings with integrated mud guards. Underneath the body, there's a steel skid plate for protecting the transfer case and an aluminum plate underneath the nose. The tires consist of 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT on 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the ZR2 features a mix of Jet Black and Graystone leather upholstery. There's a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment screen. Buyers can also specify a 15-inch head-up display that includes an incline gauge.

American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) partners with Chevy once again to create a Bison version of the HD ZR2, which joins the Silverado 1500 and Colorado variants. It comes with everything from the standard variant, and there are additional tweaks like 18-inch wheels with a gloss-black finish, a stamped steel front bumper with integrated recovery points, a matching rear bumper, and additional skid plates that protect the steering rack, transfer case, and exhaust. There are also extra badges on the outside and on the headrests.