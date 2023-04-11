Listen to this article

Pune-based Force Motors is an Indian automaker founded in 1958 as Bajaj Tempo Motors before switching to the current name in 2005. It specializes in commercial vehicles but also sells people-friendly models like the Trax Cruiser and Gurkha. This Citiline is technically a new addition for 2023, but it’s essentially a Trax Cruiser with a different fascia and all seats facing forward rather than having side-facing benches like the 13-seat Trax Cruiser.

The boxy vehicle has "only" 10 seats and boasts a boxy design reminiscent of the Mercedes G-Class, especially the side profile. Speaking of the three-pointed star, under the hood is a diesel engine borrowed from the German luxury brand. It's a four-cylinder, 2.6-liter unit with a mighty 90 horsepower at 3,200 rpm and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque from 1,400 rpm. It works with a five-speed manual gearbox. Like the G, it has a ladder-frame chassis.

The Citiline is not labeled as an SUV, but rather as a MUV (Multi-Utility Vehicle) that blurs the line between an SUV and a van. It uses a front double wishbone suspension combined with a leaf spring setup at the back where it hosts drum brakes. Force Motors installs 15-inch wheels with 215/75 tires on a large vehicle considering the people-mover stretches at 201.5 inches (5120 millimeters) long and 71.6 in (1818 mm) wide. It has a massive 120 in (3050 mm) wheelbase and stands 80 in (2027 mm) tall.

The interior design may be stuck in the 1990s or even the decade before, but with four rows of seats, it's supremely spacious. Accessing the third and fourth rows is made easier by lifting the second-row seats while roof-mounted vents provide the necessary air conditioning on a hot day in India. Aside from AC, amenities are rather limited, but there are power windows and central locking, along with a folding fourth row for extra cargo capacity.

If you're wondering about the cost, the 2023 Force Citiline with its unusual 2+3+2+3 layout retails from a little over $19,000 at current exchange rates. Although it's shockingly affordable, bear in mind it's a barebones vehicle with no radio or speakers. It does at least have ABS and EBD.