The Toyota Corolla Cross offers the driving experience of a small car with the functionality of a larger crossover. The standard model debuted last year, and we heard a hybrid version would arrive sometime this summer. According to Toyota, the wait is over. The hybrid model arrives in June with a price starting at $29,305 including a $1,335 destination fee.

Built with Toyota's new fifth-generation hybrid system and electronic all-wheel drive, the Corolla Cross Hybrid's powertrain delivers 196 horsepower, which should be good enough for a 0 to 60 mph time of around 8 seconds. Toyota also estimates it will get a combined 42 mpg across all trim levels.

The fifth-generation hybrid powertrain uses an improved lithium-ion battery that is lighter and more compact while providing the same power as its predecessor. Located under the rear seats it minimizes cabin intrusion while maximizing passenger and cargo room.

Trim Level Base Price Destination Total MSRP

Corolla Cross Hybrid S $27,970 $1,335 $29,305 Corolla Cross Hybrid SE $29,290 $1,335 $30,625 Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE $31,065 $1,335 $32,400

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in three trim levels, all of which come standard with all-wheel drive. Both the S and SE are equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and a sports-tuned suspension. Inside an 8-inch touchscreen accesses Toyota's new multimedia system, which includes Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and has over-the-air (OTA) update capability. The SE adds privacy glass and roof rails while moving up to the XSE and provides standard 18-inch alloy wheels and heated front seats with a power driver’s seat.

All Corolla Cross Hybrids come standard with Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota’s suite of active safety systems, which include blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, and lane departure with steering assist. The dynamic radar cruise control includes vehicle distance control and lane tracing assist to keep the vehicle centered in its lane. Other features include road sign assist to detect speed limit signs and other traffic signs and automatic high beam control.

The regular Corolla Cross debuted last year and slots below the RAV4 in Toyota's lineup. It competes in the compact crossover class which includes the Hyundai Venue and Nissan Kicks.