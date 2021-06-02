We've already seen images and read details about the Toyota Corolla Cross when it debuted overseas back in 2020. But now the small crossover is officially coming to the US with unique styling, two drive types, and a few different trims to boot. The only thing it lacks is the European model's hybrid powertrain, at least for right now.

The US-spec Corolla Cross uses a 2.0-liter engine that produces 169 horsepower (126 kilowatts) and 150 pound-feet (203 newton-meters), sent to either the front wheels or all four via a continuously variable transmission ripped from the Corolla S. The suspension is fully independent on the all-wheel-drive model, with a Dynamic Torque Control system that sends up to 50 percent of power to the rear wheels, while the front-drive version gets a new torsion beam setup in the rear.

The Corolla Cross can also tow a measly 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) in the right spec, and even with all-wheel drive, it returns impressive fuel economy. The front-drive model achieves 32 miles per gallon combined while the AWD versions nets 30 mpg combined. The Hyundai Venue returns identical figures, but the Nissan Kicks is still the best of the bunch with 33 mpg combined with standard FWD.

Buyers will be able to choose from three trims – L, LE, and XLE – each with its own distinct set of features. The base L model comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, while the range-topping XLE gets a sporty set of 18-inch alloys. The interiors of each trim also vary, with SofTex faux leather seating available on LE and XLE models with 10-way power-adjustable front seats.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will come standard, but you'll have to pay extra for the 8.0-inch touchscreen display with a corresponding 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless charging is standard on LE and XLE models, or you can plug in via the front-mounted USB port, while those in the second row have access to two USB ports.

Toyota Safety Sense comes standard on all versions of the Corolla Cross, with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert standard on the LE and XLE models, plus nine airbags throughout the cabin.

One thing we don't know yet is how much the new Toyota Corolla Cross will cost. Considering its segment, we expect Toyota to price the base L model at under $20,000, while the LE and XLE models will likely cost in the low to mid-$20,000s.