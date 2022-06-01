Listen to this article

Want your Toyota Corolla Cross with a bit more efficiency? You're in luck. The Corolla Cross Hybrid marks a new addition to the lineup for 2023, and introduces the world to Toyota's more-efficient fifth-generation hybrid system for the first time.

With standard all-wheel drive – it’s optional on other Corolla Cross models – the hybrid returns an estimated 37 miles per gallon combined. Powering it is an electrified four-cylinder engine that produces 194 horsepower (143 kilowatts), which represents an improvement of 25 hp (18 kW) over the standard non-hybrid model. And with a 0-60 mile-per-hour time of 8.0 seconds, the Corolla Cross Hybrid is also more than one second quicker than the pure gas model.

Minor upgrades have been made to the front fascia, and now buyers can choose from five different trims – LE, XLE, S, SE, and XSE – with Sport options available on the S, SE, and XSE models. The former four trims offer standard cloth seats inside, while the range-topping XSE comes with premium SofTex faux leather.

Six solid paint options are available, including Wind Chill Pearl (a $425 extra), and there are four hues you can combine with a black roof: Sonic Silver, Barcelona Red, Blue Crush, and Acidic Blast (pictured here), which is an all-new color.

Along with the electrified powertrain, each Corolla Cross Hybrid adopts the new and improved Toyota infotainment system. The standard 8.0-inch touchscreen now features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a 4G wi-fi hotspot, joined by more USB-C ports throughout the cabin. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 also comes standard, and it includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and lane-keep assist with lane-centering.

No word on what the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will cost, but expect to pay a small premium over the standard gas model. The 2022 Corolla Cross starts at $23,660 with the $1,215 destination fee included, so we’d expect the 2023 hybrid to cost around $25,000 – especially with its upgraded tech and safety suite.