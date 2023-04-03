Listen to this article

Both the McLaren 765LT and Porsche 911 Turbo S are rockets that are a nightmare for anyone facing them in a drag race. These European supercars can sprint a quarter mile within 10 seconds, with only a few tenths of a second between the two. That said, you know it's an exciting matchup when the two meet each other for a straight-line race.

This isn't the first time we've seen the two face each other. More than a year ago, the two met a drag race in the UK, with the McLaren 765LT getting a win against the 992-generation Porsche 911. Is the result the same in this drag race orchestrated by two YouTubers Shmee150 and The Triple F Collection? But first, let's have a rundown of the stats.

Gallery: 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider First Drive

38 Photos

In terms of their engines, the Porsche 911 Turbo S uses a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine, producing 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. On the other hand, the McLaren 765LT boasts a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 mill that generates 755 hp and the same amount of torque as the 911, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Weight-wise, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is significantly heavier, weighing in at around 3,640 pounds. The McLaren 765LT is lighter at approximately 3,060 lbs, thanks to its carbon fiber construction.

That said, the 911 Turbo S may have an advantage at the starting line with its all-wheel drivetrain, which provides added traction. Since the race above is set in freezing conditions, this should work for the Porsche.

However, the McLaren has a major advantage in terms of power and weight, which should be beneficial as the two cars go through the quarter-mile sprint.

This was the exact situation during the drag race last year, where the McLaren 765LT caught up with the 911 Turbo S as they reached the end. Was the result the same this time around? The video atop this page should settle the score.