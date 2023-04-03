Listen to this article

Both the McLaren 765LT and Porsche 911 Turbo S are rockets that are a nightmare for anyone facing them in a drag race. These European supercars can sprint a quarter mile within 10 seconds, with only a few tenths of a second between the two. That said, you know it's an exciting matchup when the two meet each other for a straight-line race.

This isn't the first time we've seen the two face each other. More than a year ago, the two met a drag race in the UK, with the McLaren 765LT getting a win against the 992-generation Porsche 911. Is the result the same in this drag race orchestrated by two YouTubers Shmee150 and The Triple F Collection? But first, let's have a rundown of the stats. 

Gallery: 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider First Drive

2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Exterior Front Quarter
38 Photos
2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Exterior Front Quarter 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Exterior Front Quarter 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Exterior Front Wheel 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Exterior Headlight 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Exterior Rear Deck 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Exterior Rear View 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Exterior Front View

In terms of their engines, the Porsche 911 Turbo S uses a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine, producing 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. On the other hand, the McLaren 765LT boasts a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 mill that generates 755 hp and the same amount of torque as the 911, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Weight-wise, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is significantly heavier, weighing in at around 3,640 pounds. The McLaren 765LT is lighter at approximately 3,060 lbs, thanks to its carbon fiber construction.

Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S:

tesla model x plaid drag racing 1000 hp 911 turbo s too close Tesla Model X Plaid Drag Racing 1,000-HP 911 Turbo S Is Too Close To Call
techart gtstreet r flyweight tuned porsche 911 turbo s Techart Tunes Porsche 911 Turbo S For The Track By Adding Lots Of Carbon

That said, the 911 Turbo S may have an advantage at the starting line with its all-wheel drivetrain, which provides added traction. Since the race above is set in freezing conditions, this should work for the Porsche.

However, the McLaren has a major advantage in terms of power and weight, which should be beneficial as the two cars go through the quarter-mile sprint.

This was the exact situation during the drag race last year, where the McLaren 765LT caught up with the 911 Turbo S as they reached the end. Was the result the same this time around? The video atop this page should settle the score.

Source: Shmee150 via YouTube

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com