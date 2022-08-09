Listen to this article

McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.

Let's all be honest and admit that going from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than three seconds is getting less and less impressive with each new hypercar released. However, just look at how the twin-turbo V8 pushes the 765LT from 124 to 186 mph (200 to 300 km/h) and beyond, without breaking a sweat. Rarely have we seen such intense acceleration, especially being performed on a public road without breaking any speed laws.

2021 McLaren 765LT: First Drive

59 Photos

Being a fully fledged supercar, it's understandable why the McLaren 765LT has a bouncy ride since the suspension has to be firm. It's more suited for track use where the road surface is perfectly flat in many cases, and while the Autobahn's tarmac is in good shape, a circuit will also be better for such an incredibly fast machine. We can't think of too many cars that could beat the long-tailed beast in an acceleration test at higher speeds.

One of the only 765 coupes, the speed demon managed to hit 202.5 mph (326 km/h), thus almost reaching the claimed top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h). McLaren says it needs 2.8 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and seven seconds flat from 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h). With no hybrid powertrain to add weight, the 765LT is a remarkably light supercar since it tips the scales at only 1,229 kilograms (2,709 pounds) in its lightest configuration before adding fluids.

The new kid on the block, the Artura, aims to be just as fast by topping out at 205 mph. However, it's not as quick to 62 mph since it needs an extra two-tenths of a second. In addition, the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) run is done in 8.3 seconds, or a substantial 1.3s slower than the 765LT.

Of course, the Artura is not a direct 765LT replacement as future versions of the V6 hybrid supercar should narrow the gap until the Long Tail.