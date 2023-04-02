Listen to this article

A piece of television history is up for auction, as a Dodge Viper-based prop car from the hit 1990s show "Viper" is now up for bidding. This car is said to be one of only 14 examples of the fictional "Defender" vehicle, designed by Chrysler and built by Unique Movie Cars in Las Vegas for use as principal vehicles in the show.

Constructed on a stretched 1993 Dodge Viper RT/10 chassis, this Defender prop car features custom fiberglass coupe bodywork finished in silver, giving it a sleek and futuristic appearance. Power comes from a carbureted Chrysler small-block V8 engine, which is paired with a 727 automatic transmission. The car also boasts staggered-width wheels, power-assisted disc brakes with Viper-branded calipers, coilover suspension, power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering, and black and gray leather interior upholstery.

Despite its impressive appearance and unique history, this Defender prop car is being sold on a bill of sale and is not titled or registered for street use. Instead, it is being offered for off-road use only, making it a perfect addition to any collection of movie or TV memorabilia.

During the filming of the show, this particular car was utilized as a principal car rather than for stunt work and was also used for public relations purposes. It features a range of design elements that give it a distinctive look, including a "double bubble" fixed roof with simulated porthole windows, removable side windows affixed via Velcro, side pods below the doors, fang-style front bumperettes, and dual rear-exit exhaust pipes with rectangular surrounds. However, it is worth noting that this example's front bumperettes and side pods are static, and the car does not have the functioning gadgets seen in the action sequences of the show.

Inside the cabin, the car boasts bucket seats trimmed in gray leather, color-keyed trim over the console, dash, and door panels, black carpeting, a gray headliner, and a console-mounted array of three simulated monitors displaying static images of the fictional car's system diagnostics. The car is not equipped with seat belts, an HVAC system, or a radio.

Included in the sale is a 1996 Paramount promotional booklet for the Viper TV show as well as a set of cast photos, making this a must-have for any fan of the series. The current bid as of this writing is nearly $80,000.