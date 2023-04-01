Listen to this article

Porsche fans have reason to celebrate as the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta (PEC) has officially opened its second driver development track. The grand opening event, attended by current and former Porsche racers, local business leaders, and government officials, marked the addition of the West Track, which almost doubles the length of the existing South Track.

The new West Track, which will primarily operate independently from the South Track, was designed by Tilke, a world-leading designer of racetracks, and features sections inspired by iconic US and European circuits like the Nurburgring-Nordschleife, Daytona, and Laguna Seca.

Gallery: West Track At Porsche Experience Center

"This is a special moment for all of us. I’ve driven the new West Track and it’s awesome! It adds a new dimension to our sports car experience," said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.

Porsche said that the PEC has already welcomed nearly 400,000 guests since its opening in 2015. The new West Track, which is part of a $50 million investment in further developing the PCNA headquarters campus, is expected to attract even more visitors.

The 1.6-mile West Track includes various driving modules designed to challenge both the car and the driver. These modules include the Handling Circuit, which is a continuous loop with turns and elevation change inspired by some of the greatest tracks worldwide, the Low-Friction Circle, the Ice Hill, and the Autocross. The Autocross area is an expansive asphalt area that can be set up in various configurations to allow for flexibility and continuous improvement of driving skills.

Porsche touts that the PEC is not just a track but a fully immersive brand destination that offers an ever-changing display of curated vehicles, simulator driving, tours, and a retail store.

Moreover, PEV is also home to modern luxury dining outlets like Restaurant 356 and Carrera Cafe. Additionally, the charging for the PEC's fleet of Porsche Taycan EVs will benefit from a new solar array that is being installed as part of the overall expansion project, creating a microgrid that will help power the headquarters campus.