Listen to this article

The Volkswagen Group has been selling cars with quad turbocharging since the Bugatti Veyron was launched in the mid-2000s. However, we're learning Porsche had already developed sequential quad-turbo technology many years before the W16 hypercar from Molsheim. As a matter of fact, the 8.0-liter monster went on to use the tech pioneered by Porsche. That's according to Marcos Marques, Project Manager eFuels in Zuffenhausen.

A 911 Turbo with quadruple forced induction was under consideration for the previous-generation model (991) sold until 2019 when the current 992 arrived. Marques explained that although all four turbochargers were small, there were still packaging issues that couldn't be ironed out. He went on to mention these four turbos would've been vulnerable in case someone rear-ended the sports car.

"We almost used it for the 991 Turbo, because in most aspects it worked really well. It produced a lot of power from a 3-liter flat-six, but also a lot of torque because the turbocharging was sequential so it covered most of the rev range. It was a shame because it produced some good results."

Marques didn't go into detail about how much power the quad-turbo engine delivered. We'll remind you the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series pictured here had 598 hp and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) on tap from a twin-turbo, 3.8-liter flat-six. It was only outpunched by the mighty GT2 RS with 690 hp and the same amount of torque.

The 992-generation model on sale today will be the first 911 to offer a hybrid powertrain. It's scheduled to arrive in the following years, with rumors claiming an electrified 911 GT2 RS will have over 700 hp. In the meantime, the Turbo S reigns supreme in terms of potency by offering 641 hp.