Ever since Chevrolet recast the Corvette as a mid-engine sports car, there have been occasional references to it resembling a Ferrari. The epic 360 is often cited in those discussions, but apparently, someone in Houston, Texas decided to take things a step further. We aren't talking about a body kit or a purpose-built replica. We're talking about Ferrari badges on a Corvette. Lots of badges.

Our friends at Ferrari Chat spotted this and shared some images with us, and as you might imagine, it's caused quite a discussion in the forums. This is clearly a C8 Corvette, specifically a Stingray coupe. It's riding on factory five-spoke Stingray trident wheels. It has the Stingray square exhaust tips at the rear, with Stingray side intakes and a Stingray nose. But for reasons completely unknown, the owner has eliminated all Chevrolet branding in place of Ferrari shields and badges.

Photos courtesy of Ferrari Chat.

The Prancing Horse is prominent on the fenders, wheel centers, and the rear fascia just below the third brake light. A Ferrari badge sits on the engine cover; yellow brake calipers say Ferrari, and additional photos at Ferrari Chat reveal Corvette C8 seats reupholstered in yellow with even more Ferrari branding. In short, someone spent a decent amount of money trying to pass this Corvette off not as just a different trim level or model, but as an entirely different brand of vehicle. And having a dealership license plate on the back only adds more head-scratching curiosity to this mystery 'Vette.

We won't get into a discussion on the topic of vehicle badges and replicas. Enthusiasts come in all flavors and interests, and at the end of the day, car customization always boils down to personal preference. It's not uncommon to see some creative badging on modified vehicles, but this faux Ferrari grabs our attention for a few reasons.

For starters, it's a C8 Corvette Stingray that is plenty cool and terrifically fast on its own. Bolting up a body kit and some go-fast parts can sometimes prompt some rebadging, but as far as we can tell, it looks unmodified. It's also not what you'd call an inexpensive car – a quick check at duPont Registry shows used Stingrays still selling for around $100,000. For that price, you could actually buy a Ferrari 360, badges and all.

To each their own. But unless the windshield, engine cover, taillights, headlights, center speaker grille, and about a dozen other items we recall having small Corvette emblems embedded into them are replaced, this car is still packed with reminders of its Detroit heritage. If the owner is out there, we'd love to hear the thought process behind this bizarre automotive identity crisis.