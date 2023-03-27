Listen to this article

The Group B era of rallying is famous for high-horsepower, incredibly aggressive-looking machines like the Audi Sport Quattro, Lancia Delta S4, and Peugeot 205 T16. Even among those competitors, the MG Metro 6R4 is weird as a little hatchback sporting massive wings at both ends and bulging fenders. This oddity is coming back to the road from the builder MST.

So far the company is only showing off the body shell, but it looks just like the original. However, this time the panels are all carbon fiber versus the fiberglass pieces on the racers from the 1980s. The chassis is a steel monocoque.

Gallery: MST Metro 6R4 Revival

13 Photos

Rather than the original's mid-mounted naturally aspirated 3.0-liter V6, MST plans to use the Audi EA837 3.0-liter supercharged V6, according to Piston Heads. The engine would hook up to a six-speed sequential gearbox running to an all-wheel-drive system. Suspension and braking details aren't yet available.

MST intends to offer two versions of its 6R4 restomod. There would be a road-going version with a full interior and a track-focused variant with a stripped cabin.

The original Metro 6R4 made its World Rally Championship competition debut in 1985 and found mixed success. The Group B era ended in 1986 after crashes in several events resulted in the deaths of competitors or spectators.

There was also a road-legal Clubman model with a limited run of 200 units. This version only had 250 horsepower, versus around 400 hp to 450 hp in competition trim.

MST plans to make the first deliveries in late 2024 or early 2025. The company expects to sell 10 examples a year and intends to charge around $368,610 (£300,000) for them.

The 6R4 project is not the first restomod to come from MST. The company already offers a wide range of models that update the Mk1 and Mk2 Ford Escort. It's also preparing an electric powertrain for those vehicles.