When Ford unveiled its 760-horsepower (567-kilowatt) Shelby GT500 for the 2020 model year, it came with a starting price of just over $70,000. Specifically, it was $70,300 but that didn't include two mandatory fees: a $2,600 gas guzzler tax and a $1,095 destination charge. Added up, the muscular Shelby started at $73,995, and with the exception of a small bump in the destination fee, the price hasn't changed. Until now.

The 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 starting price climbs to $73,465. It's a year-over-year increase of $3,165, which is not insignificant by any means. A Ford spokesperson confirmed this increase to Motor1.com, while also pointing out that it's the first base-price increase since the current generation went on sale in 2019.

With the gas guzzler tax included, the price climbs to $76,065 and that still doesn't include destination charges. Provided the fee holds steady at $1,195, the total minimum price for a 2022 Shelby GT500 checks in at $77,260.

It's a sizable jump, but we've heard more than a few stories of insane dealership markups for the muscular Shelby when it went on sale. We reported on a dealer charging $100,000 over MSRP back in late 2019, and the reports kept on coming. In August 2020 we learned of another dealer asking over $200,000 for a new Shelby. A quick search today suggests the markups have subsided but still exist. So while a $3,165 bump isn't small, it likely won't deter buyers in this very niche performance segment.

There aren't significant changes to the GT500 for 2022. On the options list, the Carbon Fiber Handling Package is no longer available but buyers can now get a Heritage Edition that pays homage to the first GT500 built in 1967. Code Orange also joins the exterior color palette for 2022, and if 760 hp still isn't enough motivation, Shelby American is rebooting the GT500KR with 900 hp (671 kW). Production is limited to just 225 for 2022, with an additional 60 KR upfits offered to current 2020 or 2021 GT500 owners.