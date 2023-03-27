Listen to this article

Although substantial design changes usually happen when a car transitions to the next generation, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata is technically a facelift for the eighth-gen model launched in 2019. The most obvious novelty is at the front where the midsize sedan has received a wide LED light bar in the same vein as the Kona crossover, Staria minivan, and the larger Grandeur sedan. Official images show the standard model and the sporty-looking N Line.

The more desirable of the two gets a new design for the quad exhaust tips and exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels. Hyundai has also revised the taillights with a flatter design as the light signature no longer extends to the upper area of the trunk lid. In addition, the H badge has been moved slightly lower, below the light bar. Both the regular and N Line flavors get redesigned bumpers making the rear look slightly more aggressive.

Significant changes have occurred inside the cabin as well where the 2024 Sonata is the first Hyundai to get a fancy curved display à la BMW's iDrive 8. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with the infotainment touchscreen of the same size are enclosed in a piece of curved glass. While BMW has dropped the shortcuts to the climate settings, the dedicated HVAC panel is still available here, but now with touch-sensitive controls.

Other modifications we're noticing is the continuous air vent design, a new steering with the four dots (H in Morse code), and the gear selector moved to the steering column to give the center console a cleaner look. Doing so has allowed Hyundai to extend the central armrest and add a palm rest for extra comfort for the driver. Overall, it appears the quality inside the cabin has gone up a notch with the mid-cycle facelift.

Hyundai intends to have the 2024 Sonata on display beginning March 30 at the Seoul Mobility Show where it’s expected to release details about the technical specifications. Spy shots have revealed a prototype with a sticker that said AWD, but nothing is official for now.