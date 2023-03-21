Listen to this article

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a brutal performance car designed to live its life on the race track. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica occupies a similar space in its lineup, sitting between the track-focused STO and the regular Evo. A new video pits the two in a drag race to see which track superstar is king.

Powering the Porsche is its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It produces 518 horsepower and 342 pound-feet of torque. The company claims the car can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds flat, reaching a top speed of 184 mph. Extensive use of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic for the doors, seats, front wings, and other components allowed Porsche to keep the car’s weight down to 3,268 pounds.

The Huracan Tecnica also packs a naturally aspirated engine behind the cabin, but it’s larger than the Porsche’s. The Lamborghini’s 5.2-liter V10 produces 630 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. It’s 0.2 seconds slower to 60 than the Porsche but can reach a higher top speed – 202 mph. Lamborghini lists the Tecnica’s dry weight at 3,040 lbs, so the two are likely closer in reality once the Huracan is filled with fluids than the numbers indicate.

The two supercars competed in one live-or-die drag race. The new 911 GT3 RS got the better start off the line, with the car’s seven-speed PDK gearbox channeling all the available power to the wheels. The more powerful Lamborghini was slower off the start, falling behind early, but it failed to stay in Porsche’s rearview mirror for long.

Once it got going, the Lamborghini easily passed the Porsche with plenty of the tarmac left to win. It’d cross the 1,000-meter (3,280-foot) finish line first, winning by several car lengths ahead of the 911. The Huracan completed the race in 19.3 seconds. It took the GT3 RS 20.4.

It doesn’t look like the two raced in ideal conditions, and a one-off battle never concludes with definitive answers as to which car is quicker. However, the Lamborghini does have more power on tap than the Porsche, giving it an advantage that explains its win.