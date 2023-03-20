Listen to this article

The numbers "8" and "6" may not significantly mean anything by themselves but put together, they will instantly ring a bell with any car enthusiast. Toyota has gone a long way with its 86 nameplates, starting with the classic AE86 from the '80s.

With only the prefixes differing for every generation – from AE to GT (at least in select markets) to the current GR – the 86's front-engine, rear-wheel drive platform has been legendary for the Japanese automaker. But how far has Toyota gone with its iconic 86?

Gallery: 2022 Toyota GR86 Premium Review

23 Photos

Carwow aims to put that in black and white with a drag race comparison between the three 86 generations. Yes, we know, the brilliance of the 86 isn't with straight-line speeds but with its nimbleness at the track, but at least this video should show us the gap in generations of engine and transmission development, among others. But first, let's get down to the numbers.

The Toyota GR86 has a bigger engine than the GT86, with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder boxer mill that produces 231 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque, compared to the GT86's 2.0-liter engine, which churns out 197 hp and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm) of torque. Both models have six-speed manual transmissions, with the GR86 tipping the scales at 2,811 pounds (1,275 kilograms) and the GT86 at 2,732 lbs (1,239 kg).

On the other hand, the classic AE86 has a smaller 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 122 hp and 107 lb-ft (145 Nm) of torque, coupled to a five-speed stick shift. However, the OG 86 only weighs 2,138 lbs (970 kg).

Overall, the Toyota GR86 is the most powerful yet also heaviest of the three cars, while the AE86 offers the least power but is way lighter. With these numbers laid down, which do you think won this drag race? Of course, several factors affected the outcome of the comparison, especially with the wet pavement and differing driver skills, so make sure to check out the video embedded at the top of this page to see the results.