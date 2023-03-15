Listen to this article

Ammo NYC has a special machine to clean. This 1978 Cadillac Eldorado traveled just 209 miles before someone parked the car in a barn. Now, this classic personal luxury coupe receives what might be its first wash ever.

This 1978 Eldorado is from the final model year of the ninth generation. It is a gargantuan coupe. Ammo NYC owner Larry Kosilla describes it as cleaning two cars in one body in this video because of the immense size. The vehicle is 224 inches long, and to put that into perspective, a modern Escalade is 211.9 inches.

Kosilla has a decent starting point for cleaning the exterior of this Cadillac. It's dirty but not filthy. The bigger issue is some damage to the paint from a previous attempt at removing sap. The revitalization process takes a while, even with a helper, because there's so much to work on. In the end, the body looks beautiful.

Earlier in the ninth generation, the Eldorado came with a 500 cubic-inch (8.2-liter) V8. However, this 1978 model has the slightly smaller – but still large by modern standards – 425 cubic-inch (6.96-liter) V8. The output was just 180 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque, though. All of them have a three-speed automatic driving the front wheels.

This one has a particularly uncommon issue. Apparently, cats lived in the barn with the car, which protected it from a mice infestation. However, the felines made the Cadillac's engine bay their home and peed all over. Thankfully, this video doesn't have smell-o-vision.

The interior puts a major emphasis on passenger comfort. The seats have pillowy cushions that are soft to the touch. Kosilla doesn't have to do too much in here. The carpets are in most need of a deep cleaning. The cabin looks brand new when he is done.

If you want to hear more from Kosilla, he was a previous guest on the Rambling About Cars podcast. We talked about how he got into automotive detailing and some of his tips for cleaning your car.