Toyota's GR badge is now on more models than ever. However, not every car with the logo is equal, as the automaker offers the less-potent GR Sport line on various offerings around the world. That badge adorns the Agya's hatch on a new variant of the city car now available in Indonesia.

The Agya GR Sport differentiates itself from other model variants with some unique exterior styling touches. The hatchback features a new upper grille color, a GR front bumper spoiler, 15-inch machined alloy wheels, and LED headlights. Toyota offers the model with two two-tone paint options and four other color choices.

The automaker also added a GR aero kit that further enhances the styling. At the front, the hatchback has sportier faux intakes, while aero extensions adorn the bumpers and side sills.

Inside, the Agya features an 8.0-inch infotainment screen with a backup camera. It also has wireless charging. Toyota spruces up the cabin with red stitching and GR branding throughout the cabin, including on the steering wheel and seats. The stitching is a nice contrast to the otherwise all-black interior.

Toyota offers the Agya with only one engine option across the entire lineup – a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine. The mill produces 87 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque and pairs with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission with paddle shifters. While Toyota didn't upgrade the Agya GR Sport's powertrain, it did tune the suspension and tweak the steering setup.

Available options for the sporty hatch include a dashcam DVR system and a premium horn. The Agya also goes on sale with modern connectivity features such as find my car, road assistance, support center access, and more. It starts at 237,500,000 Indonesian Rupiah ($15,366 at today's exchange rate).

Toyota does not offer the Agya in the US, so we won't see the GR Sport variant here. The automaker's entry-level model in America is the Corolla, which now offers a potent GR variant for the 2023 model year. It's a lot more than $15,000, though.