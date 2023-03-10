Listen to this article

We’ve patiently waited for this moment and it is finally here. After teasing us with what looked to be a Mario Kart race in the previous two trailers of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the final trailer of the big-screen adventure shows us portions of an actual epic race with all the bombs, rockets, and other gimmicks we know from the video game. And, friends, it looks awesome.

In this new 1:35-minute preview video, we don’t get to see much of the race, though we see Brooklyn plumber Mario embark on a car battle with all kinds of weird and interesting creatures. Everything looks right how we wanted it to be – the cars, the characters, the graphics, and the stunts. We just can’t wait to see the full race.

Thankfully, it won’t be a super long wait. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will air on April 7, 2023, in the United States, though we don’t know when it will be launched in other parts of the world. The plot concerns Mario embarking on a quest to find his brother Luigi after the two plumbers are transported down a mysterious pipe and end up wandering a magical new world.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an extraordinary comedic cast. Some of the voices you will hear in the movie include Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years, is also making a special voice appearance.

The film is created by Illumination and Nintendo and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Universal Pictures will be responsible for the worldwide distribution of the movie.