Decommissioned government vehicles don’t have to end up in the junkyard. That’s the premise for Jeremy Renner’s new show coming to the Disney+ streaming service. It’s called Rennervations and has Renner and his team of builders repurposing old vehicles to help revitalize communities around the world. The entire four-part series premieres on April 12.

A trailer for Rennervations previews what Renner will be working on as he tries to make a difference in people’s lives. The show will follow him and his team around the globe, visiting Chicago, Illinois; Reno, Nevada; Los Cobos, Mexico; and India. The show will chronicle taking everyday government vehicles, finding new purposes for them, and delivering them to communities in need. Each episode will feature a celebrity guest joining Renner on his adventure.

Renner will partner with Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor in India to make a mobile water-treatment facility out of an old delivery truck. In Mexico, audiences will watch Renner and his crew turn a city bus into a mobile dance studio with singer Sebastian Yatra.

Back in the US, Renner will visit Chicago and his hometown of Reno. In Illinois, the show will follow the BASE Chicago youth organization getting a music studio on wheels from Renner and Disney Channel star Venessa Hudgens. Renner will deliver a shuttle-bus-turned-recreation-center to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada in Reno. Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie will join Renner.

Renner’s new series will arrive on the streaming service four months after the actor suffered serious injuries from being crushed by his snow plow on New Year’s Day. The accident left the actor with more than 30 broken bones, chest trauma, and orthopedic injuries, and it happened while he was trying to rescue a family member from getting stuck in the snow. The hospital released Renner in mid-January.

Renner said in the trailer, “I hope this demonstrates how easy it is to make a giant difference in other people’s lives.” The actor plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s currently starring in Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.