Ever since Peugeot introduced the 508 nameplate in 2010, it either comes as a sedan, a station wagon, and at some point, a five-door liftback. Never was the model officially offered as a coupe – well, there was the Peugeot SR1 Concept from the 2010 Geneva Motor Show, but it never became a production model.

Should Peugeot offer one? More importantly, is it going to be a compelling choice in the niche midsize coupe segment? One can only imagine, and that's what X-Tomi Design exactly did with its latest rendering.

Taking the latest version of the Peugeot 508 sedan and turning it into a swoopy two-door, the unofficial coupe rendering above looks great. For what it's worth, we'd say the proportion fits the model – at least with this rendering – and it can be a proper BMW 4 Series rival that the French marque won't make.

If ever this fictional coupe ever became a reality, Peugeot will likely offer the same powertrain options for the model. These options range from the base turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 130 horsepower (97 kilowatts), up to the top-spec hybrid powertrain that delivers a combined output of 360 hp (268 kW) to both axles. This setup is found in the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE).

We'd wager the PSE version will be available in the imaginary 508 Coupe to make it viable against the high-powered coupes from Germany.

Then again, these are only speculations and it's highly unlikely that Peugeot will be offering a 508 coupe soon. If you want a swoopy Peugeot, you might want to wait for the upcoming 4008 Coupe SUV, which has already been making rounds on public roads for testing. That has a bit of a ground clearance, though – Peugeot's answer to the ever-growing popularity of coupe SUVs worldwide.

Those enamored with the more conventional 508 sedan and station wagons are luckier as the facelifted models are arriving in showrooms in the next few months.