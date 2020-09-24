Hide press release Show press release

PEUGEOT LAUNCHES HIGH PERFORMANCE DIVISION WITH NEW 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED

Introducing PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED: PEUGEOT's new high-performance division. PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED presents a new type of performance – building electrified machines with the power to create new sensations and driving experiences, starting with a high performance 508 combining four-wheel drive (4WD) and plug-in hybrid electric technology.

PEUGEOT is paving the way for a new era in which the kilowatt is king, providing unprecedented power and torque for PEUGEOT production vehicles. PEUGEOT is guided by its heritage, passion and expertise, with a team of engineers and test drivers continually learning to master new technologies and conquer new territories.

PEUGEOT SPORT INSIDE

With the launch of two new high-performance versions of the new PEUGEOT 508 Fastback and SW, PEUGEOT is unveiling the first model of its PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED division. Delivering the perfect combination of sportiness and technology, PEUGEOT is combining renewed performance with responsible performance to create Neo-Performance.

The signature of this new family, with three Kryptonite claws, refers to PEUGEOT SPORT's new identity, to the light signatures of the production models, and draws inspiration from the brand's heritage with rear lights inspired by the PEUGEOT 504 Coupé.

New 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED is a technological showcase and truly represents the expertise of the PEUGEOT SPORT engineers who have proven their ability time and again in international competitions – such as the World Rally Championship, DAKAR, Pikes Peak and World Endurance Championship – and with the development of the 208 FE concept in 2013 (46g/km CO2, 0-62mph in 8.2s) and the 308 R Hybrid in 2015 (500hp, 720Nm, 0-62mph in 4.0s).

Coinciding with the launch of the new performance division, PEUGEOT is announcing its return to the World Endurance Championship in the Le Mans Hypercar category from 2022.

PEUGEOT SPORT PERFORMANCE

The new 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED is the most powerful production car ever built by PEUGEOT.

The powertrain produces 360hp and 520Nm of torque by combining an internal combustion engine and electrical energy. This combination makes it possible to achieve almost instantaneous responses and acceleration.

This level of performance is unprecedented for the PEUGEOT brand:

0-62mph in 5.2s

50-74mph in 3s

Maximum speed of 155mph (electronically limited)

The driving experience is at the very heart of PEUGEOT's DNA, which is why the PEUGEOT SPORT engineers have adapted the chassis of the PEUGEOT 508 to deliver enhanced performance and agility:

Optimising variable three-mode shock absorption (Comfort/Hybrid/Sport)

Lower driving position than standard 508

Widened front and rear track

380mm diameter front brake discs and fixed four-piston callipers

20-inch alloy wheels fitted with Michelin© Pilot Sport 4S tyres

HIGH EFFICIENCY

The new 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED produces 360hp thanks to the power of its combustion engine combined with its two electric motors, positioned at the front and rear. The four-wheel drive transmission ensures optimum traction in all weather conditions.

Five driving modes are available directly via the mode selector on the centre console:

Electric: For 100% electric driving in total silence, with a zero-emissions range of 26 miles under the WLTP protocol, providing access to green zones in urban areas and immediate responses from 0-86mph

Comfort: Hybrid mode with softened suspension for "high comfort" driving

Hybrid: Automatically selects combustion or electric power depending on the circumstances for optimised fuel efficiency

Sport: Delivers maximum power of 360hp for ultimate performance. In Sport mode, the interface incorporates a digital engine sound system, amplifying the sporty environment on board. This mode also tunes the steering, suspension and accelerator pedal mapping. The combustion engine ensures that the battery is charged for maximum power at all times

4WD: Provides maximum traction for slippery conditions

As for the hybrid motor, the new 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED has benefited from PEUGEOT's expertise with the recent launches of the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV HYBRID/HYBRID4 and PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID alongside the expertise at PEUGEOT SPORT with its experience of hybridisation in competition.

Recharging modes are flexible and adapted to day-to-day life:

Charges in less than seven hours using a standard domestic socket

Charges in less than two hours using a 7kW wall box charge point

Equipment installation solutions are available directly from PEUGEOT Retailers in partnership with PodPoint. The entire eco-system dedicated to PEUGEOT's electrified models is available via the MyPEUGEOT® and Free2Move Services applications.

New 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED has the same interior and boot volumes (above the floor) as the internal combustion versions thanks to the smart layout of the electric motors and battery.

The PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED division has created a new type of virtuous performance: Neo-Performance. It is the perfect blend of sportiness and technology with low CO2 emissions: this high-performance version is approved according to the WLTP protocol at 46g/km – the equivalent of 139mpg fuel consumption.

FULL SENSATION EXPERIENCE

New 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED embodies the very spirit of PEUGEOT's road handling know-how. The adjustments to its chassis have been fine-tuned by PEUGEOT SPORT engineers for heightened driving pleasure and include a specially-tuned steering set-up.

In addition to its four-wheel drive and for the highest level of safety, new 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED comes with all the driving aids available in the PEUGEOT 508 range, including: Night Vision, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Departure Warning System and Automatic Emergency Braking.

The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® comes into its own here with a compact steering wheel featuring three Kryptonite claws, distinctive elements of the PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED division, and a 100% digital Head-Up Display. The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® graphic animations and the central 10-inch HD capacitive touchscreen have adopted the division's signature for an even more exclusive feel.

The upholstery of the "wrap-around" seats also has a distinctive look with a mix of Mistral Nappa Leather and Alcantara©, whilst the passenger compartment is decorated with double Tramontane Grey and Kryptonite stitching. The FOCAL® Hi-Fi audio system is supplied as standard, as are heat and massage functions on the driver’s seat.

The aerodynamic design of the bodywork is emphasised by the distinctive features, including:

Bold grille, front bumper air intakes in Kryptonite and black 508 badging with the Kryptonite three claws

The three claws feature on the rear quarter panel on the saloon and on the front wing on the SW

Black exhaust outlets and Gloss Black central rear diffuser

20-inch wheels fitted with MICHELIN© Pilot Sport 4S tyres, PEUGEOT SPORT Kryptonite front brake callipers

New 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED is available in three body colours: Selenium Grey, Nera Black and Pearl White. All 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED monograms are black to highlight the sporty characteristics of this PEUGEOT 508. New 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED is manufactured in Mulhouse, France.