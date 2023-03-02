Listen to this article

The BMW M5 is a potent family sedan designed to deliver groceries and return blistering Nurburgring lap times. The Mercedes-AMG GT S is even more capable but far less usable. However, those differences disappear in a new YouTube video that pits a tuned M5 F10 against a stock AMG GT S in a series of drag races.

Powering the AMG GT S is Mercedes’ twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. It makes 510 horsepower (380 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque, channeling it through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission exclusively to the rear wheels.

The BMW M5 sports a larger 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. However, the owner tuned it, upping the output to 600 hp (447 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. However, while the BMW might have more power than the two-door Mercedes, the sedan’s extra girth comes at a cost. It weighs 4,100 pounds (1,900 kilograms) compared to the Mercedes at 3,637 lbs (1,650). It also has a seven-speed DCT and rear-wheel drive.

The two competed in three drag races. The first had the BMW and Mercedes trading the lead through to the end of the quarter-mile race, with the Mercedes crossing first. It completed the race in 12.07 seconds at 123 miles per hour (198 kilometers per hour). It took the BMW 12.18 seconds to complete the race, rocketing past the finish line at 124 mph (200 kph).

In the second race, both cars started well from the line. However, it was the BMW’s time to shine, pulling ahead of the Mercedes and completing the quarter-mile in 11.82 seconds at 126 mph (203 kph), its quickest result. The Mercedes was slightly behind with its 11.89-second time at 124 mph.

The final race resulted in another Mercedes win, which won two of the three bouts. The two-door crossed the finish line in 11.87 seconds at 124 mph. The BMW returned its slowest run, needing 12.48 seconds to finish at 126 mph.

The BMW might not have been stock, putting it at a massive disadvantage against the Mercedes. However, the tuned sedan showed it is possible to wring more power out of the F10 M5, putting it on par with some serious metal.