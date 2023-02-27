Listen to this article

One last dance for the ICE-powered A4 as Audi is preparing to launch the final generation of its midsize luxury car with combustion engines. The reveal is expected to take place in the coming months, and in the meantime, our spies have captured a camouflaged prototype undergoing final testing in the cold. It's our best look yet at the "B10" considering it has all the production body panels as well as the final headlights and taillights.

Once again, car paparazzi have spotted the more practical Avant, which fuels rumors about the Four Rings going wagon-only for the next generation. That said, nothing is official at this point. It's hard to believe Audi won't have a direct rival for the Mercedes C-Class and BMW 3 Series saloons. As a side note, the next-gen Volkswagen Passat is also believed to come exclusively in a long-roof guise.

2024 Audi A4 Avant new spy photos

22 Photos

Shaping up to be a handsome wagon, the new A4 Avant in prototype guise appears to be a high-end version judging by the two-tone wheels and intricate matrix LED headlights. It also rides quite closer to the ground, suggesting a sportier suspension tune. At the back, the square exhaust tips represent a new design likely reserved for the S Line model. Audi must've been testing some of the car's software judging by the CARIAD stickers on the front doors, hood, and rear bumper.

If the name doesn’t ring a bell, the Car.Software Organisation was founded in 2020 and represents the Volkswagen Group's own software company. It operates competence centers in Wolfsburg, Ingolstadt, Stuttgart, Berlin, and Munich. It employs about 5,000 people and works closely with engineering teams from Seattle and Silicon. In addition, it has a subsidiary in China.

A previous batch of spy shots revealed a good chunk of the interior. Not only is the tablet-like infotainment staying, but Audi intends to install an even larger screen that will once again stick out like a sore thumb. In addition, the fully digital instrument cluster will no longer be neatly integrated into the dash, thus mirroring the latest 3 Series and C-Class. Expect few conventional buttons since most of the functions will only be accessible through the center display.

Under the hood, logic tells us mild-hybrid technology will be generously applied, especially since Euro 7 emissions regulations are looming. The RS4 Avant has already been confirmed to receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain, therefore echoing the new four-cylinder AMG C63 Estate. It's unclear which direction the S4 Avant will take, but we do know it's coming since quad-pipe prototypes have been spotted testing.

The sixth-generation Audi A4 will premiere later this year when the VW Group will also introduce a couple of other similarly sized mainstream cars, namely the next Passat and Superb.