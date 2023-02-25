Listen to this article

Icon – Jonathan Ward's restoration and modification company which specializes in the Toyota Land Cruiser – has released a video showcasing their latest creation. It's a restored and modified Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser – a 1971 model and is painted in Rocky Mountain gray, the original color that Icon used for its first-ever FJ restoration. The video features a test drive of the vehicle and highlights its various features and modifications.

One of the standout features of this classic FJ40 is the bikini top, which is beautifully tailored and fully tethered, providing shade and reducing flap noise while still allowing for an open-air off-roading experience.

Meanwhile, the interior features a new school layout with contemporary three-point seat belts and a unique combination of charcoal OEM European vinyl and American woven vinyl on the seat inserts. The execution was notable, despite the vehicle having the capability to conquer terrains.

Under the hood, the classic Toyota Land Cruiser is given a new heart. It's now powered by a reconfigured 6.2-liter LS3 engine from General Motors, with a truck intake, injectors, and front engine accessory drive configuration. The engine is mated to an East and Warner AX-15 5-speed manual transmission and a twin-stick part-time four-wheel-drive two-speed transfer case.

The Icon FJ40 also features Curry-built powder-coated axles, Dana base high-pinion differentials with ARB locking differentials, and Icon as sport brakes by Brembo with Hydro Boost assistant.

Other notable features include a machined aluminum Icon rearview mirror, a front bumper integrating high-output LED lights and a Warren winch, and an Icon dual pivot rear bumper system with a Class 2 receiver. The FJ40 also has a switch that automatically deploys a unique AMP Research step for rear entry, and an optional air compressor via air high-output air compressor option nestled in the engine bay.

The price of admission for this tasteful take on the iconic FJ40 Land Cruiser wasn't mentioned in the video. But taking into consideration Icon's previous works, like the $237,000 FJ44 Land Cruiser build, we're not expecting anything less.