Kia’s lineup of electric vehicles will grow this year with the addition of the EV9. If previous reports prove correct, the concept will look a lot like the production version. It’s supposed to debut soon, and a new batch of spy shots capture the SUV looking ready for its big debut.

The EV9 in these new photos is wearing more cladding than in previous examples, but there isn’t any camouflage underneath the wraps that we can see. Kia heavily disguised the front and rear fascias, hiding the squared-off styling seen in earlier spy shots. The automaker previewed the model as a concept in 2021, and much of the SUV’s styling is expected to carry over unchanged, which has been quite evident in the previous photos.

However, the production version will depart from the concept in some aspects, like the headlights. Spy shots show the crossover wearing traditional-looking vertical units, which Kia should accent with bold LED daytime running lights that help retain the concept’s influence. The concept’s three-way taillight design is expected to reach the production version.

Inside, the EV9 should have a low-profile digital display behind the steering wheel feeding the driver important vehicle information. Previous spy photos captured a glimpse of the interior, and it appears Kia will offer a second portrait-style infotainment screen on the center console.

A leaked customer survey might have revealed some powertrain information. If the information is correct, the EV9 could offer between 220 and 290 miles of range, making either 200 or 400 horsepower based on the trim.

The survey also revealed its possible prices, with the single-motor entry-level model starting at $56,000 and reaching $73,000 for the flagship trim. The cheapest dual-motor version could cost $63,000, but these prices and details aren’t confirmed and will likely change before the EV9 goes on sale.

Thankfully, we won’t be in the dark about the specs for long. We expect Kia to reveal the EV9 in the first half of this year, and it’s almost March. The electric SUV could be on sale before the end of the year as a 2024 model. The Hyundai equivalent should also debut sometime this year after the EV9’s introduction.