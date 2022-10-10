Listen to this article

The Kia EV9 will be a three-row, electric crossover that will expand the brand's EV offerings into a new segment. This example in these spy shots is under development at the Nürburgring. In addition to a good look at the body, there's a glimpse into the interior.

The EV9 has a chiseled, brawny exterior that's similar to the concept vehicle but with just a few more curves. In front, the headlights include vertically oriented running lights on the outer edges of the nose. The vehicle has a broad, rectangular grille, and there's a matching opening in the lower fascia.

The EV9 appears to have simple, unadorned sides, except for a crease running along the lower area of the doors. While not easily visible here, an official tease image shows the steeply angled kink where the window line integrated into the D-pillar.

At the back, there's a large hatchback that flares outward beneath the window. Vertical taillights outline the outer edges. The bumper hides most of the exhaust, but you can see just a little of the pipe emerging from the passenger side.

Two of these photographs let us see through the passenger window into the cabin. A low-profile screen is behind the steering wheel. Another display is on the center console, and it appears to have a portrait layout. The production model appears to lose the concept's single-spoke, rectangle-shaped steering wheel.

There aren't confirmed powertrain details about the EV9 yet. The concept has an estimated range of 300 miles (483 kilometers) and an intended acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.0 to 6.0 seconds. Charging from 10 percent to 80 percent might take as little as 20 or 30 minutes. Like the EV6, the three-row crossover rides on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform.

The production-spec EV9 would be capable of over-the-air software updates and support the brand's AutoMode advanced driver assistance system. This tech would allegedly include a feature capable of driving the vehicle on sections of the highway.

The EV9 will debut in the first quarter of 2023. Sales will start in the second half of the year. Prices will reportedly start around $50,000.