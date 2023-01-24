Listen to this article

Kia unveiled the EV9 Concept in late 2021 to preview a large electric SUV positioned above the compact EV6 crossover. The subsequent production version utilizing the same E-GMP platform will debut soon, and in the meantime, key technical specifications along with pricing details may have leaked already. Car and Driver received from a Telluride owner a screenshot of a customer survey sent out by the South Korean automaker to prospective EV buyers.

Provided the information is accurate, Kia intends to sell the 2024 EV9 with a choice of five trim levels. The base model will cost $56,000 and offer a 220-mile (354-kilometer) range from an unspecified battery pack. It's said to come with a single motor mounted at the back, giving the rear-wheel-drive electric SUV a reported output of 200 horsepower and 250 pound-feet (339 Newton-meters) of torque. That should be enough for a 0 to 60 mph run in 8.5 seconds.

Kia EV9 Spy Shots

12 Photos

The next trim level costs $61,000 and presumably has a bigger battery since the range increases to 290 miles (467 kilometers) while the electric motor stays the same. However, performance is slightly worse since the sprint time increases to 8.9 seconds, likely because of the heavier battery pack. It'll allegedly have 19-inch wheels and a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms).

Should you need all-wheel drive, the cheapest dual-motor EV9 is listed for $63,000 with a combined output of 400 hp and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm). It can go for 260 miles (418 kilometers) on a single charge, tow 3,500 lbs (1,588 kg), and hit 60 mph from a standstill in six seconds flat. For an extra $5,000, the next trim level bumps the wheel size to 20 inches, which unsurprisingly cuts the range down to 240 miles (386 kilometers).

As for the $73,000 flagship version, it too has 400 horsepower but an extra 100 lb-ft (136 Nm) of torque for a grand total of 480 lb-ft (653 Nm). The extra oomph raises the towing capacity to 4,500 lbs (2,041 kg) and lowers the 0-60 mph time to 5.2 seconds. This range-topper has 21-inch black wheels, a raised suspension with 0.4 inches (10 millimeters) of additional ground clearance, and black exterior accents.