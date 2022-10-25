Listen to this article

Kia's EV range is growing – both in size and scope. First came the compact Soul and Niro EVs, then the sublime and sporty EV6 with fresh architecture. Now Kia will offer an even larger electric SUV in just a few months.

The Kia EV9 will be one of the first full-size, three-row electric SUVs on the market that won’t cost an arm and a leg – looking at you, Tesla and Rivian. The original EV9 concept from 2021 previewed a boxy design akin to the Telluride with futuristic elements borrowed from the EV6, while Kia boasted estimated charging and range figures that would rival some of the best.

But we won't see the final production version until next year. Until then, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Kia EV9.

What Will It Look Like?

The production Kia EV9 shouldn’t look all that different from the concept that debuted in 2021. Based on the spy photos that have trickled out since then, it's clear the EV9 will retain its tapered shape and squared-off components, albeit with a few more production-friendly cues.

We pinged our rendering artist to attempt to bring the EV9 concept to reality – and if this rendering is any indication, the EV9 should look sharp. It employs more production-ready headlights, wheels, and other features, but maintains some of the unique accent lighting of the original concept. Current Kia models, like the Sorento and Niro, use similar LED lighting, so it's likely that the EV9 uses some of the same elements.

The EV9 should have shades of the Telluride in its DNA, as well, considering both models offer three rows of seating. And we fully expect a semi-rugged option, like the X-Line trim found on most modern Kia SUVs, to carry over to the EV9. But don't expect Rivian levels of off-road abilities.

What’s Under The Hood?

The Kia EV9 will be fully electric, as its name implies. It will most likely utilize Kia and Hyundai’s versatile Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform and offer DC fast charging capacities north of 240 kilowatts. Things like power, range, and performance are still to be determined, but early estimates suggest the Kia EV9 will offer around 300 miles of EPA-estimated range and should be able to hit 60 miles per hour in about five seconds.

When Will We See It?

The Kia EV9 will debut in production form early next year. Kia confirmed a Q1 release date –likely spring – with plans for the electric SUV to go on sale later in the same year.

How Much Will It Cost?

The Kia EV9 is estimated to have a starting price of around $50,000 when it goes on sale next year. That would make it pricier than the current Telluride to start (which costs $34,725 with destination), but considering most Telluride trims crest $50,000 easily with options, the EV9 could be an interesting alternative depending on what comes standard.

Gallery: Kia EV9 Camouflaged Teaser Images

4 Photos

What Will It Compete Against?

There are currently only a few other electric three-row SUVs on the market. The Rivian R1S, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and the Tesla Model Y and X all offer three rows of seating. But other than the Model Y, which starts at $65,990 at the time of writing, the rest of those three rows are luxury vehicles that cost north of $75,000.

Kia could be the first one of the first market with a three-row EV that appeals to a broader audience until other alternatives arrive. Vinfast has plans to bring its three-row VF9 to the US with a starting price of $55,500, and we know that the Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric bus is coming to the US and will cost about $45,000 to start. But neither will arrive before the EV9.