Mini has announced changes to its lineup in the United States for the 2024 model year and the full pricing information for all available models. The highlight of the update is the addition of four new vehicles offered with a manual gearbox. There are three special edition models, as well as other equipment changes for the new model year.

As announced initially last week, Mini brings four new three-pedal configurations available to customers in the US. These are the Mini Cooper Convertible, Mini Cooper S Convertible, Mini Cooper 4-Door Hardtop, and Mini Cooper S 4-Door Hardtop, which join the previously available three models with a manual thus bringing the total count of Mini models offered with a manual transmission to seven. Production of the newly added variants will begin on March 1 but they have already been available for orders since early February.

Another important piece of information is that Mini will continue offering the Untamed, Untold, and Resolute special edition models. These three models were launched in March last year with further enhancements coming in November 2022 and span Mini’s full model lineup. For the 2024 model year, the British company also reintroduces the base Classic Trim to all Hardtop, Clubman, and Countryman models.

Small tweaks are introduced across the range, including new optional colors for the Countryman and Clubman and a new entry-level trim level for the Cooper SE All4. The all-electric Cooper SE – the brand’s best-selling model worldwide last year – gets an available upholstery upgrade. Below is the full 2024 Mini pricing.